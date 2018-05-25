Well received? Do me a favour!

From: Andrew Carter

Darley Road

I read the comments made by the council and their contractor Kier regarding the brown bin collection (Herald, May 18).

Apparently, there has been a ‘great take up of the service’ and it’s been ‘well received by the residents of Eastbourne.’

Exactly how deluded are they?

In what universe do they think that making residents pay for any service that had been free, would be well received?

I understand the need to raise extra revenue, but please, don’t tell me that by now charging me for my garden waste collection, you are somehow doing me favour!