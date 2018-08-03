We’re the scruffiest in Europe

C Stone

Arundel Road

Over the years the letters roll in; nothing changes.

We are still the scruffiest people in Northern Europe.

It’s a fact – a derelict house gets vandalised.

Similarly, a town that gives low priority to its appearance and maintenance will not induce people to care.

Some years ago, Singapore had the same problem.

Their leaders decided that litter/neglect was a crime against society and punished offenders with a meaningful fine – now it’s one of the loveliest (and proudest) countries on earth.

That’s the answer (education isn’t working) – but I suppose we would be more concerned with the culprits’ human rights.