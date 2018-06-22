We’re on the road to disaster

From: Alison Cushing

Granville Road

What picture of the South East do our council planners have for the future?

This greed for building houses and granting permission for pubs, hotels, small shops, garages, outhouses and farmland to be turned into dwellings, albeit government driven, is not sustainable nor are our small towns and villages able to cope. Children are already on waiting lists for places at school, doctors surgeries and hospitals are at breaking point and I wonder where will the extra jobs required come from? The latest “green light” for 78 homes on Dittons Road again goes against residents wishes. We are nearing gridlock on our roads, listen to daily local traffic reports. There’s no longer a rush hour but pretty much a constant nose to tail most of the day. Scary to sit at Polegate traffic lights and see the enormous lorries constantly swinging onto the A27.

We are way down the road to disaster here in the South East.