We’re enjoying the wildflowers in Eastbourne’s verges

From: Fiona Durling

Rattle Road, Westham

Many people have told me that they love the wild flower verges around the town.

In June there was an impressive display of Oxeye daisies along Cross Levels Way.

This makes me smile on my drive to work and impresses tourists.

When walking along the footpath by this road from the Hospice to the Hospital we have been able to enjoy the multicoloured wildflower verges.

We have lost 97 per cent of meadow flowers over the last 70 years.

Organisations such as The Royal Horticultural Society and Plantlife have excellent ‘’Guidelines ‘’ for verge management to promote flowers and wildlife.

Meadow cutting needs to be planned for after the flowers have set seed.

Areas of long grass are a wildlife habitat, some will need to be cut more frequently for road safety .