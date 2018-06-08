We need a safer rail crossing

From: Bryan Wallis

Mapleleaf Gardens, Polegate

Re: Polegate Level Crossing.

I, unfortunately reside on the eastern side of the crossing and am obliged to shuffle across to the western side when visiting Doctor Brown at Manor Park Surgery and, quite frankly, I am terrified at the prospect of getting clonked on the head by the barrier or, even worse, getting trapped and being flattened by the ‘Ashford Flyer’.

Continual articles over many weeks, nay months, do not suggest that these mishaps have occurred as a result of failure to comply with the audible alarm or flashing red lights.

The inference is that the barrier will fall before the alarm registers, which is a concern to those of us with limited mobility.

Why, therefore, can’t Polegate have a similar crossing system as that employed at Hampden Park level crossing?

The number of trains crossing and re-crossing each hour is probably more than we experience at Polegate and I have yet to read that someone has been endangered at that location.