We’ll continue to do our best

From: Graham Parish

President, Eastbourne Lions Club

I would like to thank everybody including the members of the public, Sainsburys superstore, the Arndale Centre, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Sea and Marine Cadets, who gave their support to the Eastbourne Lions Club Charity Christmas Appeal during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The enforced move from our usual position in the town centre, which we have occupied for the past 40 years, was not a success and with some of our house to house collections being rained off the return for our efforts was a little disappointing this year. We will, however, continue to do our best, as we have for the past 50 years to support the needs of others in Eastbourne and the surrounding area.

We wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year.