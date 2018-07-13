We get a raw deal for our tax

From: D.Hartfield

The Crescent

too have lived here for a very long time, 70 years plus, and Eastbourne is just getting dirtier by the year.

I know times are hard, but it was harder back in the 1950/60s.

At least then the streets were kept clean and shops kept their fronts clean.

We have recently had holiday in Wales. We stayed in Porthcawl, which is a poor seaside town, but it is clean.

We noticed that the public use bins for their rubbish instead of dropping on the floor, the reason being , is an instant fine of £50 which increases rapidly when not paid.

A man from our coach, had a cigarette and threw the stub on the ground.

Almost immediately two men came over, and he was fined £50 which he paid on the spot by card.

As far as I can see, Eastbourne streets are paved with gold.

The amount of rubbish and ciggy butts on the streets, must be worth a fortune.

The cost of employing litter agents will be adequately paid for, and much appreciated by members of the public who love his town, and want to see it cleaned up.

I am fed up with feeble replies from councillors and ESCC, who say Wales gets more money in grants than we do.

They do not pay top prices in council tax, and all the extras we have to pay for down here in the south.

I feel we get a raw deal for what we pay for.