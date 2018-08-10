We don’t want market on the seafront

From: JI Hoban

Lindfield Road

An open market held on the promenade for a week is no replacement for the chaos which is a result of the new shopping centre being built where the Arndale Centre stands.

A new shopping centre is totally unnecessary when shops in the centre are closing down.

I appreciate that a major insurance company is funding the new development, but this money could be better used on more major projects.

Traffic around the station is in turmoil, the train service to and from London is dreadful and when one is confronted by a development which looks not unlike bomb damage it is most discouraging to would-be visitors.

Many people have remarked to me that they visit Eastbourne to see the sea and the dignity along the promenade.

In one fell swoop this is destroyed by the presence of a tatty street market.

Such a market can be seen easily in most provincial cities and, of course, London suburbs.

We do not want this facility here in Eastbourne.

PS: When will the Congress Theatre be restored to its former glory?