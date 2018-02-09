We are lucky to have NHS

From: Susan May

Cobbold Avenue

Having returned home on a long haul flight, I awoke feeling very unwell.

Having had a thorough phone consultation with 111, I was advised to go to A&E immediately. I arrived and very quickly triaged, and taken to resus. I had blood tests, an ECG, a chest x-ray and an examination by a doctor, and was diagnosed with a severe chest infection. I was back home, with antibiotics well within four hours of first arriving.

The treatment I received was excellent, good humoured and very caring. I feel we are lucky that, despite all the problems around the NHS, we still have such an excellent local hospital.