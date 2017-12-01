Warm food and loving welcome

From: Graham Horsnell

Administrator, The Matthew 25 Mission

It was heart-warming to read G Rossetti’s letter in the Herald on 24th November, about the plight of the homeless and her concern.

It is indeed sad that Eastbourne’s street homeless people cannot all be offered immediate accommodation. But I thought it might be helpful to give readers a little information about some of the ways homeless people are being supported.

At 8am every weekday morning, The Matthew 25 Mission (next to Christ Church, on Seaside) opens its doors to homeless and other vulnerable guests. An average of 50-60 each day are given a warm and loving welcome, offered hot food, warm clothing and bedding if needed, and other basic essentials. Support services are also offered to help guests get their lives back on track. At present we are arranging for those requesting it to be assessed for possible admission to Eastbourne’s Winter Night Shelter, which will run from 1st December until 28th February.

On Christmas Day the Mission will be providing a full Christmas dinner for vulnerable adults, thanks to the generosity of the Lansdowne Hotel, local supermarkets and many other kind individuals who give financial support, or who have offered to volunteer on the day.

Of course, this falls well short of a providing a solution to the challenge of homelessness. However, I thought it worth mentioning what is being done by The Matthew 25 Mission and others (like the Salvation Army), to help a bit.