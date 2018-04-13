Walk in health centre offers priceless service

From: Diane Gautreau

Richmond Road, Pevensey Bay

Re: the Eastbourne walk-in centre. It is in a central location in Eastbourne and for surrounding areas which enables people like myself to use the bus.

If it is re-located to the DGH it would personally cost me a fortune on taxis to get there. I will not be the only one having that problem should it move. It is very difficult to get an appointment in your own surgery, therefore, it is a priceless service they offer including out of normal working hours which is good for working people.

Nevermind, they will do it anyway regardless of people’s opinions.