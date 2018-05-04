Utter contempt for bus users

From: M K Isaacs

Broomfield Street

The recent removal of the bus stops westbound to Gildredge Road yet again demonstrates the utter contempt with which Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council treat bus passengers.

Quite apart from the chaotic conditions when trying to cross the Terminus Road/Gildredge Road junction, those who have come from the Arndale Centre now face a walk of nearly half a mile to catch buses on the busy loop service encumbered with shopping, push chairs, many of whom are mothers and children or elderly. The shelter provided – yes, the little blue pillbox thing – is totally inadequate.

Previously passengers only had to cross the road to board their bus. Before, buses coming into town from the East had a relatively clear run down Cornfield Road, they are now constantly snagged up in traffic on what is a main through route, since this scheme started bus services have deteriorated significantly.

Buses, especially modern vehicles, are the least polluting and most environmentally friendly form of transport.

The pollution from the buses is far less than the endless car traffic in Gildredge Road.

Having lived in Eastbourne since a child I really do despair of the 1970s thinking of the borough council pro- car, anti-public transport, permission granted for a vast shopping centre when for the last few years it is all to obvious this sort of development belongs in a past era, sucking ever more life out of South Street, Grove Road, and Seaside Road.

Do any of the council members actually walk and look at areas like Seaside, decimated by their decisions?