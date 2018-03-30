Use signs for bus stop changes

From: Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate

I have read that from Monday 9th April 2018 bus stops for outbound routes are being moved from Terminus Road to Gildredge Road. I am particularly interested in routes 51, 54 and 98 towards Polegate and Hailsham. When this was done before there was no shelter at the temporary stop in Gildredge Road. Our shopping is done around the Arndale Centre or Terminus Road precinct and with these plans we have to carry our goods to Gildredge Road. Most of the time the 51, 54 and 98 routes go empty from Cornfield Road to Gildredge Road so why can’t they load at stop D5 minutes before their advertised outbound departure time?

Software data changes could display intent on one of the street signs.