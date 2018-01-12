From: D Seagard

Barrier Reef Way

Whilst resenting rate rises, we have to accept paying for ‘necessary’ cost increases.

Travelling to London last week, a notice on the gents toilet at Eastbourne station “regretted that owing to repeated vandalism, the toilet was again closed!” Boarding the train, that toilet was also out of order. The usual trail of litter along the railway embankment became an ‘explosion’ passing Sainsbury’s Hampden Park.

The point being, these will all become unnecessary expenses to put right and could be avoided with education, policing, and forfeit.