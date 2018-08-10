Two hour wait for ambulance not acceptable

From: Deb Collins

Victoria Drive

s this what we have to expect now from our ambulance service in Eastbourne?

Yesterday afternoon at about 3.30pm [August 5] my daughter was walking up The Goffs and came upon an elderly man who had fallen on the pavement, was dazed and bleeding from his head and from a cut and scraped hand.

She and other passers-by helped him, and called an ambulance, which they said would be two hours before it would arrive.

The emergency operator talked the passers-by through helpful procedures.

But all were appalled that an 84-year-old man, on his own (no relative or friend with him), with injuries (he might have broken bones in the fall?), should have to sit on a pavement for two hours waiting for medical help.

We really don’t think a two- hour wait in this case was good enough.