‘Tucker’ makes the role his own

From: Lorraine Forbes

Leslie Street

I thoroughly enjoyed Todd Carty as King Rat in the Eastbourne Dick Whittington panto.

He’s still utterly gorgeous and he made the role his own.

I grew up with Tucker Jenkins on Grange Hill - a programme I thought to be false and unrealistic viewing of a comprehensive school but Todd made it bearable.

I also love ‘Tucker’ in the pantomime as Idle Jack, he’s a great entertainer.

Do you know what Susan Tully (Michelle Fowler) said when Todd joined the EastEnders’ cast as Mark Fowler? “Oh no! He’s playing my brother - I can’t snog him!”