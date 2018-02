From: Jake Griffiths, age 10

Old Town

I would like to say thank you to everyone who sponsored me when I did a triathlon in memory of my Grandad, Tony Griffiths, recently.

I even had some donations from people I don’t know, so thank you all for your support. I raised more than £700 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and I know the money will help poorly people. I was invited to have a tour of the hospice afterwards and see the amazing work the staff do, so thank you to them as well.