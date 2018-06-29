Train service was wonderful

From: Elaine Browne

St Johns Road

I bought a train ticket to go to Berwick on the 10.38 train.

I then found that the train had been cancelled. I approached the ticket barrier attendant to ask when the next train would be to Berwick.

He looked it up and said there would not be another one for an hour.

He then said he would try and get the London Victoria train to stop at Berwick for me. He went on his walkie-talkie and, yes, he said that the train would stop for me to get off. I got on the train and it was announced that this was the London Victoria train stopping at Polgate and then an unscheduled stop at Berwick which it did.

As Southern rail gets a lot of flack at the moment I thought this was wonderful customer service.