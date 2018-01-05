Towner is our cultural flagship

From: Steve Nankervis

Darley Road

Having seen the letters against funding the Towner, I feel I need to write in its favour.

We have lived in Eastbourne for nearly three years and have visited The Towner at least four times a year, usually with friends down for the weekend.

Along with the Downs, the seafront, the bandstand, the theatres, the buildings and the pier (pre gold version) it influenced our decision to move to the town. It’s a wonderful place. The exhibitions are varied and interesting. There are many things involving local people,children and artists and the Ravilious exhibition this year was so good we went twice. The cafe has a great urban view, serves very good food and excellent coffee. Bexhill has The De La Warr, Hastings has The Jerwood. Risk losing the Towner and we risk falling off the cultural trail. Eastbourne is improving fast and The Towner is a flagship for that process.