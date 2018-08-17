Towner exhibition a great disappointment

From: Michael Harrison

Kettering, Northamptonshire

We have enjoyed our stay with relatives in the town every year for over 45 years and a visit to the Towner Gallery has always been a firm favourite on our ‘to do’ list.

However, last week’s visit to the Open Exhibition was I have to say a great disappointment.

The display of what is purported to represent artistic merit drawn from across both East and West Sussex is truly quite appalling. The majority of works are neither painterly nor more importantly demonstrate the importance of structure in even the most elementary way.

Your community are fortunate indeed in being blessed with an extensive and impressive exhibition space.

This exhibition is a complete waste of that space.