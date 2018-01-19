Touched by act of kindness

From: Mrs Joyce Baker

Deanland Wood Park,

Hailsham

On January 2, I went into Hailsham to do some shopping, I thought I would get a taxi home as my bus wasn’t due for about one-and-a-half hours.

I realised then I had spent quite a bit, and I only had a couple of pounds left. I went into Hailsham Post Office to get some, but the lady said I was overdrawn, and I would have to go to my bank which is quite a walk away. I turned to go, when the man who had been standing behind me in the queue said, “ What does your taxi cost?” I said, “About £10.” He suddenly said, “Here you are,” and put a ten pound note in my hand. I said, “I cannot take this, I don’t even know your name.” He said, “That’s alright” and walked out of the shop. I was amazed at such kindness. I was then able to get my taxi. I am writing this as one is always reading about the bad things people do.

I would like to express my thanks to the kind gentleman whoever he is. I was very touched by his kindness, and thought what a lovely thing to happen so early in the new year.