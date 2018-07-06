Tip should open longer at weekends

From: Marc Thomas

Manvers Road

Re: your article in The Herald about what East Sussex are planning to do with [waste tip] hours of opening and charges, going forward it would be a good idea to open longer at weekends because most of us work during the week and only have weekends to clear rubbish etc.

As for charging people, we will be inundated with fly tipping everywhere and this will cost the council much more, but there again, the councillors are out of touch with real life and can vote themselves a hefty double digit pay rise, when most of us if we are lucky will get one maybe two per cent.

They are happy to waste loads of money on bus lanes, when most people will use cars because of the bus route and cost is not convenient for the general public.