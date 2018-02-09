Three hours of pure joy

From: Rosemary Austin Cooper

Mill Road

I went to see the last performance of the Haven Players’ pantomime Cinderella at Stone Cross Hall and it was pure joy, three hours of good family entertainment.

This was no ordinary amateur production, it was superb and could have easily graced the stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Congratulations must go to Geoff Baker for directing a well chosen cast, and for mixing the old with the new, both in content and musically. The Strictly Come Dancing sketch was excellent complete with judges Darcy and Bruno.

Each cast member gave 100 per cent, and Dulcea Mayhew is to be applauded for a polished performance.

The evergreen ultimate dame Doug Dalziel was once again amazing, and ably assisted this year by Sean Langord as the other ugly sister.

Emma Pierssenne played the baddie stepmother with authority and wicked conviction. The costumes were lovely, portico for the finale, and much deserved praise must go to the four musicians, I particularly loved the saxophone accompaniment to Maylene Mayhew’s gorgeous jazzy rendition of At Last, echoes of Ella Fitzgerald.

This was a high calibre show, which really lifted one’s spirits and I cannot thank all the Haven Players enough for such an enjoyable afternoon, I know how hard work it is bringing it all together.

If you haven’t been to one of their Pantomimes make a date for January 2019, you will not be disappointed.