Third runway is good for trade

From: Cllr Robert Smart

South Cliff

Despite being decades overdue, all of us who wish to promote the UK’s global trade and influence nevertheless applaud the overwhelming vote in Parliament for a third runway at Heathrow.

It is disappointing that our MP, Stephen Lloyd, who purports to support business joined his irrelevant coterie of LibDem MPs to vote against such expansion.

As a director of an airline group formerly responsible for 25 per cent of Gatwick flights I am also a strong supporter of Gatwick and its ambitions for another runway. We should have both.

Whilst our world-leading aviation industry has been so absurdly handicapped, other major countries such as China have produced dozens of new runways, as have our competitors in Europe. Even Manchester, which has less traffic than Gatwick, managed to add a second runway without serious obstacles.