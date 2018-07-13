They have no regard for town

From: Jenny Brown

Trinity Trees

Last Sunday from around 3.30 to 5.30pm my husband and I sat on the beach enjoying the glorious sunny weather.

Behind us just by the bandstand was a group of eight or nine young people about 13 to 15 years in age.

Their behaviour demanded attention due to the swearing from both boys and girls, the stone throwing, at each other and over the heads of those people on the beach into the sea.

Dangerous to say the least.

Worst of all was the fact that when they left they left behind them enough rubbish to fill a plastic bag, plastic drink bottles, an item of clothing and lots of discarded paper.

One boy threw his drink bottle at the breakwater before leaving.

To get off the beach they had to pass a rubbish bin.

How sad that these young people have so little regard for their town, they sounded local, and the environment that they should leave the beach in such a state.