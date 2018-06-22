There’s little sign of austerity

From: Warwick Davis

Interesting to see another food outlet opening in the old Britannia Building Society premises.

That would make around 43 food outlets, not counting hotels, pubs, supermarkets or confectionery shops, along Station Parade and Terminus Road. Of course, if that is not enough take a street off this thoroughfare and there will be a choice from 124 food outlets. Not to mention the new outlets due to open in the Arndale. Presumably there must be little austerity in Eastbourne to support so many food outlets in such a small area. I wonder as to the effects on the obesity epidemic though and whether spending is being diverted to food outlets from non food outlets leading to their insecurity.