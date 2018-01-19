There’s good NHS news, too

From: Derek Cordrey

Lambourn Ave, Stone Cross

I recently attended the DGH Day Centre for a procedure and would like to say thank you to all the staff for the care and attention I received whilst there.

Front line non-managerial staff are under immense pressure and I was treated with the utmost respect and courtesy with refreshments provided to me whilst in the recovery ward. The staff are marvellous and it must be difficult for them with all the negativity around at the moment in the press and on TV - this must be demoralising for them but the media seem to forget this when covering the so called NHS crisis. As long as I can remember the NHS has always been in crisis under both Conservative and Labour Governments over the years.

Again my thanks to the staff and let us hear of good news about the NHS for a change and praise the staff who have to deal with difficult, rude and sometimes violent patients.