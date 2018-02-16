Theatre enjoys new lease of life

From: Frances Lloyd

Marlborough Court

What a grand job Eastbourne Theatres are doing in continuing to bring us big shows while the Congress is out of service. Spamalot was packed into the Devonshire Park – a small venue for a show of that size – yet the production appeared to be at home there, thanks to some imaginative re-staging and skilful playing.

The cast and score were so good anyway that one hardly noticed the scale of the operation. The audience had a whale of a time and the energy and talent of the players and the sheer pace of the piece commanded one’s total attention.

I had a really enjoyable experience and I can’t wait to see the other big shows that are coming to the Devonshire Park in the months ahead.

Meanwhile I hope that Eastbourne’s theatre-goers appreciate Chris Jordan and his talented team who are working miracles on a daily basis at the historic Devonshire Park which is enjoying a new lease of life. Long may it continue!