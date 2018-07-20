The seedier side of Eastbourne

From: Michael Jeffery

Blackwater Road

I can readily endorse D Hartfield’s letter of last week comparing the filthy condition of Eastbournes’ streets to those of a much cleaner town in Wales.

Walking past the Nat West bank at the corner of Terminus Road and Cornfield Terrace last Friday with some friends from London they were horrified to see the seedier side of the town.

The, by now, ubiquitous drunks were commandeering seats by the bus stops, with drink cans, flyers and rubbish of all types littering the streets. One friend remarked that it was cleaner in an inner city London street than here.

We saw a marked difference whilst visiting Hastings last week where we were impressed to see how clean and tidy the area around the Priory Meadow area was.

The reason became clear when we saw two men with dustpans and brushes diligently sweeping the pedestrian area of all litter.

They told me they were employed by the Priory Meadow management for the sole purpose of making the visitors shopping experience a much more enjoyable one.

How refreshing that there are some in authority who realise that visitors and residents alike want to spend their money in a clean, safe and friendly environment; a sentiment which seems to have passed our council by.

Are they incompetent or completely out of touch with what’s happening in (their own) town?