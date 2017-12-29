The EU is not banning kebabs

From: John Howarth

MEP for South East England

You may have seen some attention-grabbing headlines in the national press suggesting the EU is banning kebabs.

I want to reassure your readers, like many other stories about the EU, that this isn’t the case, and that they will continue to be able to enjoy a kebab whenever they choose.

What really happened is this, the European Parliament’s Environment and Public Health Committee last week disagreed with a proposal from the European Commission to allow phosphate additives, some of which have been linked to heart disease, to be added to kebab meat. These additives are already illegal under current rules. As such, the European Parliament position is simply to continue with the status quo, which is to not allow the use of these phosphate-based additives in our kebabs. This position is sensible for two reasons. Firstly, these additives are currently not allowed for public health reasons.

Secondly, these additives could be used to rip-off consumers. Phosphate has water-binding properties and could be used to increase the weight of meat, intentionally misleading consumers by selling meat with its weight artificially inflated with water.