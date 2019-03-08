Thanks to staff at Rossetts Eastbourne: angels come in all shapes and sizes!

From: Robin Smith

Old Orchard Place, Hailsham

On February 27 my wife and I were on the way to a funeral at the crematorium and took wrong exit at roundabout on Crawley Avenue and turned round in Newton Road when the drive belt broke on my car.

The RAC waiting time was three hours as were outside Rossetts Commercials in Manor Royal we went in to see if they could assist us in any way.

It was now about 15 mins to the funeral time so Jo – who was in charge – told me to put my car in their yard.

She then got Tony to take us to the crematorium where we were just in time whilst they mended the car.

On returning, after a couple of cups of coffee, the car was ready and the cost was £26 for the belt and a photo of us with car for Facebook!

Also we were in time for lunch at the funeral wake.

Well done the staff at Rossetts.

Angels come in all sorts of shapes and sizes!