From: Christine webster

Station Road, Hailsham

I would like to thank the two helpful men who came to my aid when I broke down at the Langney Shopping Centre Eastbourne.

One offered to drive me home and a very kind man started my car up after I broke down and saw me home by following me in case it cut out again.

You went out of your way and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. It gave me faith again in human nature again.