From: Mrs M Phillips

Tillingham Way, Stone Cross

I would like to thank the good Samaritan who saw my son fall onto his face on the pavement, knocking himself out, walking back home in Hampden Park after playing golf.

He came round in hospital with his golf trolley beside the bed. This good Samaritan retrieved his trolley that had blown into the road, then called an ambulance when he saw my son unconscious covered in blood.