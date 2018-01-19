Thanks to good Samaritan

From: Mrs E Fripp

Lewes Road

On Friday 25th November 2017 at 1700 hrs I was involved in an accident in Kings Drive.

It occurred at what we all call the Decoy Drive roundabout. No one was injured thankfully but I was shaken up and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the kind lady who helped me from my car and waited with me until the emergency services arrived. She was a real source of comfort and reassurance to me. As I was dazed and shocked by what had happened up I did not obtain her name .

Myself and sons would like to express our thanks and if she or anyone she knows reads this then please get in touch via the Herald