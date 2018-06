From: Joan Wray

Westfield Road

On behalf of the residents of the Rodmill area and all the customers of the local post office, I would like to thank Norman and Marion for their service to the community over the past years.

We have all at some time appreciated their help, advice, concerns and kindness. They have been a very important and welcome part of the local scene and we will miss them. With huge thanks to both of them we wish them a long and happy retirement.