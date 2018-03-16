Thanks for fundraising helpers

From: Don McPhee

Hankham Hall Road

Could we say a big thank you to everybody who came along and supported Eastbourne Live at Bibendum in Eastbourne on March 4.

We would like to say a special thank you to Heidi and all of her team at Bibendum who were unbelievably supportive with the event and all the local companies that supported us, especially Bob Bremer from Sussex Cars who very kindly sponsored the whole evening, and all the other local companies that helped us in putting on the night including Bloom Flowers, Wilmington Tea Rooms and Marks & Spencer.

A massive thank you to some of Eastbourne’s finest performers including the Moonbeans, Sam Tier, Jayne Ingles, Garry Wonfor, Hollie Poole & Peter Martin, Fleur & Porscha, Sam Hughes, Jade Powers, and our brilliant special guests Drew Cameron and Tucker. And finally, thank you to Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn and our ever enthusiastic MP Stephen Lloyd. All proceeds from the night were donated to Embrace and Rebourne Corner.