Thank you to lovely friends

Last Saturday 16 friends met for lunch in Lewes.

ln January 1970 (almost 48 years ago ) we had settled as neighbours in Malling.

We were starting new lives with our children and with varying skills and occupations – we were a mixed bunch!

There were about 24 children – ages from babies to 11 years old and more followed ...

We all became good friends and shared many happy times during those first 10 years.

Sadly, as the years have passed we have all left Malling.

Some stayed in Lewes, others have moved many miles away but still we kept in touch.

After our life in London for 30 years , it was a challenge to move to Lewes.

But we would like to thank all our lovely friends who helped us during those early years, and hopefully we can share many more lunches.