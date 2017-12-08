Thank you to David Elkin

From: Betty Clements

Devonshire Place

I’d like to thank David Elkin for his leadership of Eastbourne Conservatives these last two years.

It was with regret I received his last letter to members but I had to recognise the enormous challenges he faces in his important role on the county council.

I share too his complete frustration that we haven’t already selected Caroline Ansell as our candidate. Given the current climate, we need to be prepared.

But, I am pleased to see Caroline continues to work for the good of the town anyway.