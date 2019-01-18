Thank you St Andrew’s School choir, from Eastbourne care home

From:

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the choir from St Andrew’s School in Eastbourne for their wonderful performance at Sovereign Lodge Care Home during December.

The students visited the home and held a wonderful performance for our residents, who thoroughly enjoyed the songs and Christmas carols, which left everyone feeling very festive.

Visits such as these mean so much to everyone at the home, as we all enjoy being an active part of community life.

Residents spent time chatting with the young people after the songs and it was wonderful to see them meeting new people and sharing stories and nostalgic memories about the festivities.

We would be delighted to welcome St Andrew’s School back to the home soon and extend an open invitation to other community groups who may also be interested in visiting our home to meet our lovely group of residents.

On behalf of everyone at Sovereign Lodge I would like to wish everyone our best wishes for the year ahead.

Sam Kirwan

Home manager, Sovereign