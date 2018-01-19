Success of the A259 bus lanes

From: Derrick Coffee

Campaign for Better Transport – East Sussex, Mayfield Place

In response to your multiple recent letters on the planned bus lanes, there is evidence which we should heed on their current success on the A259 in East Sussex.

Between Newhaven and Brighton a significant reduction in traffic has occurred following their introduction. Between 2007 and 2017, average daily traffic in both directions fell from 28,000 to 25,000 vehicles per day creating conditions where a better bus service could flourish. Better services were introduced and in the same period, weekly bus passenger figures on this stretch of the A259 rose from 73,000 to 122,000. This is an example of the kind of shift that could be achieved between Hastings and Bexhill on the A259 and wider, where overwhelmingly, most trips have been shown to be local.