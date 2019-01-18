Spin over recycling in Eastbourne, but when it comes to action it is not there

From: George Norton

Seaside

There can be no real change on packaging until the Government legislates.

There is a ridiculous amount of unnecessary plastics and wrappings still.

The local council increases our council tax above inflation to provide a service they cannot seem to supply, a bit like the railways.

Before Christmas our recycling was down to our green recycling bin, never big enough, always full and one sack of disposable waste in black bin.

Every job and outlet may have extra work towards the holiday, but hopefully they deal with it all responsibly.

So now past January 10 and driving around all you see is recycling bins everywhere uncollected.

We have had to disperse our recycling in with general waste as only so much you can take around Tesco’s recycling.

So why are we paying for a service we do not seem to be getting?

Why is it that only civil and public services think they can keep bumping prices up, yet their quality of service is going down and becoming less efficient.

We have all this spin from Government and environmentalists about recycling and when it comes to action it is not there.

Can we actually get the service we are paying for please?

Is it bad management? Who is responsible?