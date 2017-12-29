Spend money to help vulnerable

From: MARK DRAYCOTT

Langney Road

When David Dimbleby has some time he should come into Eastbourne town centre ansd check out the numbers of people waiting for a meal at the Salvation Army and the number of people using the foodbanks.

I’m sure he is a nice bloke but when I hear that some art gallery I’ve never heard of - let alone visted is upset at only having £400,000 from the council it makes me laugh - if I didn’t, I would cry.

Let me tell anyone in any doubt, there are hundreds of people in this town, probably thousands, with nothing.

Spend the money on help for the vulnerable.