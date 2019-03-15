“Speeding is not a trivial offence, it’s a selfish and completely antisocial practice with the potential to maim or kill”

From: ROBERT COWAN

The Goffs

It was with great interest that I read in the motoring news section of last week’s Herald of plans to fit all new cars with mandatory speed limiters within the next three years.

This amazing new technology will use road sign recognition or GPS data to limit a vehicle’s speed to within applicable speed limits, a discipline that is sadly lacking in legions of motorists as can be seen from the huge numbers of tickets issued for speeding issued annually in the UK.

Statistics released recently show that a record two million motorists nationally fell foul of speeding restrictions in the space of one year, ending up with fine and points on their licences, or with the obligation of attending speed awareness courses which they have to pay for.

In my view,speeding is a very underestimated offence, easily dismissed by many as trivial.

The truth of the matter is that it is a selfish and completely antisocial practice with the potential to maim or kill.

I therefore welcome wholeheartedly any technology that will eradicate or at least reduce speeding that makes our roads so dangerous, especially for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

As a regular cyclist around Eastbourne and its surrounding area, and considering the vast technological advances of life today, I wonder if

I now have cause to hope one day for another futuristic motoring device which will make it impossible for drivers to overtake cyclists with barely inches between them, a life-threatening practice which I experience on an almost daily basis.