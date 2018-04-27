South Downs gateway pride

From: Mike Jefferies

Beachy Head Countryside

ackie Hooper makes some valid points in her comments regarding promotion of the town and downland (Promote our coastal gem, Opinion April 20).

At the Visitor Centre at Beachy Head we held a celebration on the official opening day of the South Downs National Park and the event attracted media attention at the time.

The centre provides information relating to walks, parking, buses etc and holds a supply of local books and maps and many other items which relate to the surrounding area and we are proud to be at the Gateway to the South Downs National Park where we welcome our many visitors. Our publicity leaflets are on display at many hotels, the Tourist Information Centre and the Railway Station, so we are doing our best to publicise the area but our resources are limited as we are a voluntary organisation.