Sort out cycling on the seafront

From: Jackie Hooper

Derwent Road

Please can ‘the powers that be’ sort out our seafront cycling.

I refer to the busiest section of road, from the RNLI museum up to the fish huts/tennis courts, where we are forced to share the road with other traffic, parked coaches, pedestrians crossing the road and a multitude of other vehicles going about their business.

It would both help with road safety and traffic congestion. Why is it that other seaside towns are able to create dedicated cycle paths or label pavements as ‘shared with pedestrians?’ I cite Brighton as one example.

Unlike some other coastal resorts, we have the luxury of several seafront pedestrian paths, so surely a solution to our draconian attitude can be found.