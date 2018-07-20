Solve cuts to services by axing HS2

From: Laurence Keeley

Herstmonceux

We had on Monday July 16 the devastating cuts to children’s services by East Sussex County Council.

On Tuesday 17th I was in the chambers as a visitor, to witness some cross party mudslinging.

The Liberal Democrats were telling the Conservative group they had no idea what they were doing, and the cuts will destroy communities.

The Conservative administration claimed they didn’t like what they were doing, but had no choice.

The Government had bought about the cuts.

While it was not mentioned on the day, I have heard the Labour party blamed for the nation’s debt in the time they were in office.

Yet it’s the Liberal Democrats who would have us stay in the European Union if they had their way, so, I ask, how would they finance local government?

Locally in Hailsham, we see some new posts on the pavement, to protect pedestrians from traffic that might mount the kerb.

Why wasn’t the kerb higher in the first place?

I would like to remind residents, while I was on East Sussex County Council I opposed this Hailsham improvement scheme and I have been proven right, namely, that is was a waste of money, and the capital that was from a developers contribution could have been better spent.

For example, one can’t help noticing the awful new estate being built in South Wealden, without a community centre in each development for a couple to live on site, where older people could drop in for a chat, have tea, or talks, and in the evening a youth club, so young people have a place to go and be considered as good young adults.

This would be an advantage to everyone with an all-weather netted sports pitch, so their energy could be used up, and maybe find potential world class sports persons.

Just to mention, I went to Manchester last month,it took me two hours 10 minutes to go from Euston to Piccadilly, Manchester, so the answer to the council cuts would be, to cancel HS2, and stop paying £34 million a day net, into the European Union, that’s just two places we waste money, and if that capital was spent on our local services all would be well.

May I remind readers, both county council, and Wealden Council are run by a Conservative administration.