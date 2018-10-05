Smell from uncollected rubbish was getting awful

From: Sherree Di Rico

Woodcroft Drive

I live in a block a flats in Woodcroft Drive and for some reason the rubbish collectors are unable to collect our rubbish saying they cannot access the site.

Our rubbish collection is on Friday but they come on a Thursday sometimes or not as the case maybe.

I have been in contact with Councillor Belsey and various people at the council but still it seems nothing is being done.

I have lost count how many times this has happened but it came to a head in August when the smell was getting awful and I was unable to open my windows, not to mention all the other nasty things that happen with smelly bins, rats, foxes, seagulls, maggots etc etc.

We had a gentleman from Neighbourhood First come around a couple weeks ago to monitor the situation but he was too late as they had already been the day before, even though the pick up day was Friday and not Thursday.

This is the most ridiculous situation and is this affecting other areas of Eastbourne because surely we cannot be the only road that they are saying is in accessible.

How would the council like their rubbish piling up and smelling outside their offices.

What are we paying for?