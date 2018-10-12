Sign at foot of Downs totally out of place

From: Barbara Selby

Victoria Road

Having seen Marilyn Milton’s photo of the new signpost at the foot of the Downs in last week’s paper, I can only agree with her dislike of it!

In my opinion, it looks totally out of place, being of such modern design on an old established walk, well used by ramblers and visitors to this area.

One would have to do a cartwheel to read where the sign points to, only to find all places going in the same direction (up to heaven).

It looks more like part of a wall, and just not inviting or for that matter, a particularly helpful piece of artwork.

Granted, the post already there is worn by the weather, and has seen better days, but the design is excellent in every way, and perfectly clear in directions.

It just needed an exact copy made, painted brown, and lacquered.

How sad if the original is removed what a waste of money!