From: IAN DOLING

Parkway

Soft or hard Brexit.

Could some politician using the above terms explain where they come from please?

1) I don’t recall these being on the EU withdrawal referendum.

2) I voted simply out rather than in. Why is that such a hard concept for politicians to grasp?

3) We joined a common market but are asked to agree to a States of Europe.

4) Our marketplace is huge for other EU countries. Why don’t we use this fact in negotiations.

KISS applies. Keep it short and simple.