Shock at care home cuts

From: Carol Kingdom

Lindfield Road

I was shocked to read in last week’s issue (January 26) of the proposal to close two care homes, Milton Grange and Firwood House.

I cannot not see this will be saving money. It enables patients to leave hospital and spend time in the interim prior to going home.

This then frees hospital beds up for other patients who are in need of surgery etc. Not withstanding the current staff, what will happen to them.

I would vote against these plans going ahead.

Also while I am on a roll, I see that McColl in the Broadway Lindfield Road will be closing down on Thursday February 1. I have been using this store since 1995 and find the staff very friendly and helpful. I just wish to thank all the staff for their service to the public and wish them well for the future.